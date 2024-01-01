Poll: British Muslims are happier than other European nations

Shafaqna English- British Muslims living in the UK are happier than their co-religionists living in other European nations, according to the Institute for the Impact of Faith in Life (IIFL) survey.

The survey also found that they feel optimistic about Britain’s future and feel they have the freedom to practise their faith whilst participating in public life.

The research is one of two surveys exploring forms of social belonging, attitudes towards family and community, and views on the degree to which Britain offers opportunities for people to fulfil their potential.

Source: New Arab