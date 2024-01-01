English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Xinhua: Türkiye prepare for Ramadhan amid record-high inflation

0

Shafaqna English- As the holy month of Ramadhan is Coming Soon, Millions of Muslims in Türkiye are feeling the shock of high inflation with an unrelenting rise in the prices of essential goods.

Türkiye’s capital city Ankara’s historic Ulus bazaar is generally the place to go when a typical Turkish family prepares the fast-breaking meal in the evening, the iftar.

“Naturally, we are excited about Ramadhan. However, shopping for commodities ahead of this holy time is very difficult because of soaring prices,” Yusuf Bulut, a 64-year-old shopper, told Xinhua inside the noisy and crowded bazaar.

Sources: Xinhua

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Arab News: ‘Light of Our Nights’ show to brighten Ramadhan in Saudi Arabia cities

leila yazdani

Ramadan 2024: Tawaf will be allowed only for Umrah pilgrims

nasibeh yazdani

[Photos] Preparation of Hagia Sophia Mosque on eve of Ramadhan

leila yazdani

Islamic Relief: Palestinians face hardest ever Ramadhan as violence-starvation-restrictions increase

leila yazdani

Reducing working hours in Iraq-Saudi Arabia-UAE during Ramadhan 2024

anvari

Saudi Arabia re-emphasized prohibition of Iftar in Mosques as well as direct broadcast of prayers from media

anvari

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.