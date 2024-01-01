Xinhua: Türkiye prepare for Ramadhan amid record-high inflation

Shafaqna English- As the holy month of Ramadhan is Coming Soon, Millions of Muslims in Türkiye are feeling the shock of high inflation with an unrelenting rise in the prices of essential goods.



Türkiye’s capital city Ankara’s historic Ulus bazaar is generally the place to go when a typical Turkish family prepares the fast-breaking meal in the evening, the iftar.

“Naturally, we are excited about Ramadhan. However, shopping for commodities ahead of this holy time is very difficult because of soaring prices,” Yusuf Bulut, a 64-year-old shopper, told Xinhua inside the noisy and crowded bazaar.

Sources: Xinhua

www.shafaqna.com