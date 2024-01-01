Iraqi News: Iran discusses establishing free zone with Iraq-Syria

Shafaqna English- Talks to establish a trilateral joint free zone with Iraq and Syria are currently underway, the secretary of the Iranian Free Zones High Council, Hojatollah Abdolmaleki said.

Abdolmaleki elaborated that the Iranian Free Zones High Council is taking the establishment of the free zone seriously and expects a significant increase in investment from all three sides.

“In order to establish the joint free zone, we have undertaken discussions with representatives from Syria and Iraq,” Abdolmaleki stated. “The negotiating parties have indicated that they are in agreement, and we are currently awaiting a tripartite meeting,” he added.

