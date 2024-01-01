Russia says Islamophobia flourishes in PACE

Shafaqna English-Double standards, arrogance, intolerance towards representatives of different religions, primarily Islamophobia, flourish in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Russia’s resort city of Sochi, Zakharova said ” I represent a country in which many people, most of them profess Orthodox Christianity. But now I’m talking about Islamophobia in PACE first of all, although they still damage Christian values, but Islamophobia in PACE has reached an unprecedented scale, it has simply become indecent,” she stressed.

The spokeswoman emphasized that such destructive activities of the West caused a serious crisis in the Council of Europe, and everything connected to human rights and humanitarian cooperation “came into imbalance.”

Source: Anadolu Agency