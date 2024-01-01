Shafaqna English- “The Preconditions for Establishing a Connection with Imam Mahdi (AJ) According to Grand Ayatollah Wahid Khurasani” published by The Promised Mahdi Cultural Foundation.

Allah the Glorified says in the Holy Quran,

﴿ألم * ذَلِكَ الْكِتَابُ لَا رَيْبَ فِيهِ هُدًى لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ * الَّذِينَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِالْغَيْبِ وَ يُقِيمُونَ الصَّلَاةَ وَ مِمَّا رَزَقْنَاهُمْ يُنفِقُونَ * وَ الَّذِينَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِمَا أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ وَ مَا أُنزِلَ مِن قَبْلِكَ وَ بِالْآخِرَةِ هُمْ يُوقِنُونَ﴾[1]

“Alif Lām Mīm. This book, there is no doubt in it, is a guidance for the pious. Those who believe in the unseen and keep up prayer and spend out of what We have provided for them. And who believe in that which has been revealed to you and that revealed before you (to other messengers) and they are certain about the hereafter.”

This noble verse is the guiding model for attaining bliss in this world and in the hereafter.

After Allah describes the greatness of the Quran, He allocates the guidance of His book to a specific group of people who are pious. Though the rays of the Quranic verses illuminate the entire universe, without eyes one cannot see the sun that produces those rays because there is a cover on those eyes. It is clear that for seeing the sun, two prerequisites are necessary:

First, having the seeing eyes, and second, the removal of any screens and coverings that are on those eyes.

Based on this, the sun is the book of Allah in which is divided into two books: the textual Book i.e., the honorable Quran; and the other, the Book of genesis (Takwin). We believe that Imam Mahdi is the person who embodies the Quran and all its realities; the esoteric and the exoteric aspects of the Quran; and the insights into Quranic verses are all concentrated in him. The ethics and morals of the Quran are embodied in his characteristics and all the Quranic commandments are reflected in his deeds. Indeed, our Living Imam, Imam Mahdi is the speaking book of Allah; and the unseen that is mentioned in these verses.

Regarding the abovementioned example, establishing a connection with these two suns firstly requires the eyes of reason and thought; and secondly sinning should not cover the eyes of intellect. Only such a believer deserves to use the intricacies contained within the Quran; and in the same way, to benefit from the grace of the Imam of the Age. So, making a connection with the Imam is not necessarily done through visiting him. Let me give you an example, here, this door and wall that you see are facing the Sun from dawn till dusk. What profit have they gained from the Sun? Nothing while in the depths of mountains, many hundred meters to the depth of the earth, there are the pieces of the turquoise stones that have never seen the Sun but have acquired all the necessary rays and benefits of the sun and it has made them become a shining gem. The turquoise is not near the sun but it has received the mysterious rays of the Sun.

In the same way, if we also tread the same path, we will use the rays and benefits of the Imam, but we must know the Imam firstly. Actually, we all have heard the word “the Imam of the Age”, but understanding the matter and understanding the greatness of the Imam is really outside of the scope of the intellect of human beings. Both Shia and Sunni have reported this narration from the Prophet to have said,

«اَلْمَهْدِيُّ طَاوُوسُ اَهْلِ الْجَنَّةِ عَلَيْهِ جَلَابِيبُ النُّورِ»[2]

“Mahdi is the peacock of the people of paradise. On him are the cloak and garments of the light.”

It is easy to say it, but comprehending it is of the utmost difficulty! Paradise by itself is the focal point of all beauties. Paradise is a place where the face of prophet Joseph and other divine prophets shine like the bright illuminated moon. Despite all this, the peacock of paradise is the Imam of the Age (Imam Mahdi)! How beautiful is his inner self if his outward characteristics are as such?! Let’s be honest, we spent our life speaking of Imam Mahdi, but did we recognize him literally?

According to the Prophet, Imam Mahdi is covered with garments and a cloak of light. Those clothes of lights are lit from the rays of the illuminating Allah (Who is the light of the Heavens and the Earth). Fortunate is the one who finds the right path and adopts piety and becomes the subject of his grace. That is, each of you have this opportunity. Try not to let this opportunity slip away from your hands. No one can reach a destination until he walks towards that. And, of course, those who in the time of the Major occultation will reach such a rank are the most fortunate people of the world. There is a Hadith from Imam Sajjad saying about the mentioned point,

“Each of those who in the time of the Major Occultation stay faithful to this creed and not lose their belief will get the reward of a thousand martyrs from the martyrs of the battle of Badr and ‘Uhud.”

Your position is such a position! Now, what is the way for attaining this elevated rank? This is the way:

From today prefer the daily prayers to other acts. This is the first word of advice. Keep your relation with Allah. Do not compare the prayer to anything else. This is the first condition; If you perform the prayers at the beginning of its appointed time; perform religious obligations; abstain from what Allah has forbidden, and do not forget to seek the intercession of the Imam every day, only then, that illuminating ray will shine on your soul and will fundamentally change your soul by its elixir; and the Imam’s gracious hands will bestow their favors on you in a way you will sense them;

Every day after the dawn prayer, read Ahad supplication which is located at the end of the book Mafatih;

Do not look at non-mahram women (those at whom you are forbidden to look with the intention of passion);

Protect your stomach from what is forbidden to eat;

Perform the obligatory duties (the commands of Allah);

Try, every day, without an exception to read a part of the Quran, at least fifty verses. Every day recite the 36th chapter called Yasin and grant the rewards and blessings of it to the Imam of the Age.

This is the way to bliss. If you want the blessings to be yours in this world and the hereafter, begin from today. God willing, with this program you will secure your salvation both in this world and in the hereafter.

Source: The Final Hope, April 2021, Issue no. 5

Notes:

[1] The Quran, 2:1-4.

[2] Muntakhab al-Athar, p. 147; Yanābī’ al-Mawaddah, vol. 3, p. 164.

[3] Bihār al-Anwār, vol. 52, p. 125, hadith no. 13.

Source: Mahdism

