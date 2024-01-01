English
International Shia News Agency
[Video] Spiritual Conversations – Preparing For The Holy Month

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: “Spiritual Conversations” – a live show where we delve into the depths of spirituality and engage in meaningful discussions.

As we anticipate the arrival of this sacred time, join us as we explore various aspects of preparation – from spiritual readiness to practical arrangements. We’ll discuss the significance of this holy period, share tips on how to make the most out of it, and explore ways to deepen our connection with the divine.

