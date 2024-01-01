Iranian men table tennis players move up the ITTF rankings

Shafaqna English- The Iranian men’s table tennis team has progressed in the most recent standings of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), reported by Mehr News.

The Iranian men’s table tennis team has made remarkable advances in the global standings.

They have moved up nine spots and are currently placed 16th in the global rankings with 1810 points.

Iran ranked sixth among Asian teams.

The first, second, and third positions are occupied by China with 6,500 points, Germany with 5,076 points, and France, the finalist in the World Championship, with 4,558 points.

