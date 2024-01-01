English
Pope renews invitation to pray for people suffering from horrors of war

Shafaqna English-“I renew my invitation to pray for people who suffer the horror of war”, Pope Francis said at the end of the Wednesday General Audience in St. Peter’s Square.

As he greeted Italian-speaking pilgrims, the Pope repeated his constant appeal for peace. “Let us pray for peace!” he said. “May we ask the Lord for the gift of peace.”

Pope Francis spoke those words himself, despite asking Fr. Pierluigi Giroli, an official at the Secretariat of State, to read his catechesis and greetings to pilgrims.

As the Audience began, the Pope said he was still suffering the effects of a cold.

In his appeal, the Holy Father specifically mentioned Ukraine and the Holy Land.

Source: Vatican News

