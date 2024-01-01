Young Iranian cyclist Valinejad killed in an explosion caused by a gas leak

Shafaqna English- As a report by Mehr News, Ariana Valinejad, a young female cyclist from Iran, tragically passed away after a week long struggle with serious injuries caused by a gas leak explosion at her residence.

Valinejad, who is 20 years old, participated in both Track Cycling and Road Cycling sports. She had won several championships in national women’s cycling competitions, according to Tehran Times.

Rasoul Asadi, who is the head of the Iran Cycling Federation, offered his condolences for the loss of Valinejad, a talented young cyclist and a rising star in the Iranian cycling scene, saying “Today, the Iranian cycling community witnessed a bitter and sorrowful event. On behalf of the great family of Iranian cycling, I offer my condolences to the esteemed family of Valinejad, a morally upright and talented cyclist of our country.”

