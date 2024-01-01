Islamophobia on rise in Japan

Shafaqna English- Islamophobia is on the rise in Japan after Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to a Japanese academic, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

Kayyim Naoki Yamamoto, a member of Marmara University Institute of Turkic Studies, told Anadolu that there has been an increase in the anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian sentiments in his country following the 07 Oct. 2023 attacks.

Yamamato, who was introduced to Islam 15 years ago and has been continuing his academic studies in Türkiye for years, said that hate speech against Muslims has increased with the rise in the votes of far-right parties in Japan.

The academic stressed that xenophobia (hatred against foreigners), which has existed in the East Asian country for many years, turned into anti-Muslim after Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

