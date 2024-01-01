English
Arab League’s Chief calls for end to hostilities in Sudan ahead of Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- Chief of the Arab League has called on warring parties in Sudan to reach a ceasefire agreement as Ramadhan approaches.

Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in an appeal to the Sudanese people on Wednesday (06 Mar. 2024), warned of “the shedding of precious blood and enduring wounds from a year-long war.”

He said: “Ahead of the holy Month of Ramadhan, beginning in a few days, Sudan continues to witness the shedding of precious blood and enduring wounds from a year-long war, jeopardizing the dreams and legitimate hopes of millions for a safe and stable life in their homeland.

