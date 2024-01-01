UN envoy stresses need for ensuring full participation of Afghan women in society

Shafaqna English- The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan repeated the need for ensuring the full participation of Afghan women in society during a session of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan stressed the need for ensuring the full participation of Afghan women in society during a session of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Roza Otunbayeva recalled the second meeting of special envoys for Afghanistan in Doha, Qatar last month, saying it is “an important signal to the people of Afghanistan, and especially the women of Afghanistan, that their needs and rights are not being forgotten.”

Expressing concern over the “various negative trends” observed as part of her duty as the head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Otunbayeva said “the denial of women and girls access to education and work and their removal from many aspects of public life have caused immense harm to their mental and physical health and livelihoods.”

