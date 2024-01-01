English
Working hours in Qatar set during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English-Working hours in Qatar were set for public sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan .

A directive, issued by the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, outlines a shift designed to accommodate the observance of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, civil servants will adhere to a shortened workday of five hours, commencing at 9 a.m. and concluding at 2 p.m.

Furthermore, the circular introduces a remote work policy, permitting up to 30 percent of the workforce to carry out their duties from home.

The circular also delegates the responsibility to the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to set specific working hours for the health and education sectors, respectively.

