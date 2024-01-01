English
Qatar unveils 1,500 activities during Ramadhan

  • Shafaqna English- Qatar’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced over 1,500 activities spanning religious and cultural themes during the holy month of Ramadhan.

These activities range from mosque lessons and seminars to competitions for both children and adults. The programme aims to cover all aspects of life and faith during the holy month.

With the readiness of 2,278 mosques for prayers and Taraweeh, the Ministry ensured that worshippers have ample spaces, including designated areas for women.

Director of Mosques Management Department Suleiman bin Jumaan Al Qahtani brought up the preparations, focusing on cleanliness, maintenance, and the provision of necessary amenities.

Source: Doha News

 

