Real Madrid-Manchester City reach quarterfinals

Shafaqna English- After Wednesday’s (06 Mar. 2024) Champions League matches, both Real Madrid and Manchester City advanced to the quarterfinals, reported by Anadolu Ajansı.

Both teams failed to score in the first half, however, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior scored the first goal with a close range finish in the 65th minute at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Willi Orban equalized the match with a header in the 68th minute for RB Leipzig, and Real Madrid advanced to the next round with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

In another Wednesday match, Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez, and Erling Haaland all found the net for Manchester City, with Copenhagen s lone goal courtesy of Mohamed Elyounoussi at Etihad Stadium. The Sky Blues with secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-2 aggregate victory.

