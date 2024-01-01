Muslim World League-Red Cross chiefs discussed humanitarian crisis

Shafaqna English- Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the secretary-general of the Muslim World League met the secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Jagan Chapagain.

President of the Italian Red Cross, Rosario Valastro, was also present at the meeting, which took place off coast of Sicily, a place that officials said “has witnessed the greatest migration-related humanitarian suffering.”

Al-Issa commended the vessel’s crew for their noble, life-saving humanitarian work, including the provision of food, medicine and healthcare to migrants stranded at sea, which he said is carried out in cooperation with the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Chapagain expressed appreciation for the significant support provided by MWL, an important strategic partner to his organization, which he said is vital if its urgent mission and humanitarian efforts are to continue.

“The MWL’s contribution to the projects has had a great impact on the lives of displaced people, which is a reflection of the generous support provided by MWL to this humanitarian effort and its partnership. This is truly appreciated by everyone,” Chapagain said.

Source: Arab News