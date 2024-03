Shafaqna English- With Ramadhan approaching, Tunisians fear a worsening of the country’s ongoing food shortage as the state struggles to fill supermarket shelves and control skyrocketing prices of essential goods.

“Ramadhan used to be a month of celebration. Today, it’s a stressful occasion for Tunisians. Will we be able to find and afford food? Only God knows,” said Khalifa, a young Tunisian teacher.

Source: New Arab