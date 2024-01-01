AA: LeBron James becomes first NBA player who reaches 40,000 Career Points

Shafaqna English- LeBron James, the veteran of the Los Angeles Lakers, made history by becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 regular season career points, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

In Sunday’s NBA game against the Denver Nuggets, James scored a historic points, resulting in a 123-114 victory for the Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.

James said: “Being the first player to do something, it’s pretty cool in this league, just knowing the history, the greats that’s come through the league and then you see some of the greats on the floor tonight, it was great to compete. But for me, the main thing, as always, is to win, and I hated that it had to happen in a defeat.”

Source: AA

