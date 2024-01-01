English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle EastShia islam

Al Forat: Details of special security plan for Ramadan in Iraq

0

Shafaqna English- The spokesman for Iraq’s Joint Operations Command announced the details of the special security plan for the holy month of Ramadan.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command announced the difference between the special security plans for the holy month of Ramadan this year and previous plans in this month.

According to Shafaqna quoting Al Forat News, Tahsin al-Khafaji, a spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, announced that citizens in this month can stay in the streets until dawn.

Al-Khafaji added that preventive plans have begun since a month ago with redeployment of military forces, including the police and fire forces, along with activation of the intelligence element, deployment of emergency and joint stops.

Security commanders of Karbala province have already held a security conference to explore preparations in order to welcome the month of Ramadan.

In the above-mentioned conference, preparations of the security agencies for the month of Ramadan were reviewed and a detailed report was presented on each axis and duties of the agencies to ensure maximum security of citizens.

Source: Al Forat

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Qatar unveils 1,500 activities during Ramadhan

leila yazdani

Tunisia braces for worsening food shortage as Ramadhan approaches

leila yazdani

Arab League’s Chief calls for end to hostilities in Sudan ahead of Ramadhan

leila yazdani

Xinhua: Türkiye prepare for Ramadhan amid record-high inflation

nafiseh yazdani

Arab News: ‘Light of Our Nights’ show to brighten Ramadhan in Saudi Arabia cities

leila yazdani

Karbala security forces welcome holy Month of Ramadhan

anvari

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.