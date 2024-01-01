Al Forat: Details of special security plan for Ramadan in Iraq

Shafaqna English- The spokesman for Iraq’s Joint Operations Command announced the details of the special security plan for the holy month of Ramadan.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command announced the difference between the special security plans for the holy month of Ramadan this year and previous plans in this month.

According to Shafaqna quoting Al Forat News, Tahsin al-Khafaji, a spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, announced that citizens in this month can stay in the streets until dawn.

Al-Khafaji added that preventive plans have begun since a month ago with redeployment of military forces, including the police and fire forces, along with activation of the intelligence element, deployment of emergency and joint stops.

Security commanders of Karbala province have already held a security conference to explore preparations in order to welcome the month of Ramadan.

In the above-mentioned conference, preparations of the security agencies for the month of Ramadan were reviewed and a detailed report was presented on each axis and duties of the agencies to ensure maximum security of citizens.

Source: Al Forat

