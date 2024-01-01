ESPN: Liverpool 5-1 Sparta Praha, UEFA Europa League

Shafaqna English- According to ESPN, Liverpool easily defeated Sparta Praha 5-1 in the Europa League last 16 thanks to an early penalty from Alexis Mac Allister and two goals from Darwin Núñez.

Liverpool, who advanced to the knockout stage as group leaders, controlled the match and went up 3-0 at halftime to move closer to the quarterfinals.

The Reds’ substitution Conor Bradley accidentally scored a goal for the opposing team shortly after halftime, but the visitors quickly regained their three goal lead in the 53rd minute thanks to Luis Diaz. Dominik Szoboszlai then scored the fifth goal in injury time.

Source: ESPN

