France 24: Gaza war robs Muslim world of Ramadhan joy

Shafaqna English- For Muslims worldwide, Ramadhan is a time of prayer, reflection and joyful evening meals, but all Gazans wish for this year is an end to five months of war and suffering.

It is a hope shared widely across the Islamic world, where the thoughts of many are with Gaza ahead of the fasting month which starts with the sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday or Monday (11 Mar. 2024).

Amid the ruins of southern Gaza, Nevin Al-Siksek sat recently outside her makeshift tent, distracting her young daughter from the carnage around them with a plastic Ramadhan lantern.

The colourful lanterns are an iconic symbol of Ramadhan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar marked by dawn-to-dusk fasting and, in better times, festive evening Iftar meals with family and friends.

Across Gaza this year, the lights are among the few signs signalling the coming holy month, amid dire warnings of mass starvation.

Sources: France 24

