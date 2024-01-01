English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedMiddle EastOther News

France 24: Gaza war robs Muslim world of Ramadhan joy

0

Shafaqna English- For Muslims worldwide, Ramadhan is a time of prayer, reflection and joyful evening meals, but all Gazans wish for this year is an end to five months of war and suffering.

It is a hope shared widely across the Islamic world, where the thoughts of many are with Gaza ahead of the fasting month which starts with the sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday or Monday (11 Mar. 2024).

Amid the ruins of southern Gaza, Nevin Al-Siksek sat recently outside her makeshift tent, distracting her young daughter from the carnage around them with a plastic Ramadhan lantern.

The colourful lanterns are an iconic symbol of Ramadhan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar marked by dawn-to-dusk fasting and, in better times, festive evening Iftar meals with family and friends.

Across Gaza this year, the lights are among the few signs signalling the coming holy month, amid dire warnings of mass starvation.

Sources: France 24

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq: Early Nowruz celebrations in Kurdistan Region ahead of Ramadhan [photos]

nafiseh yazdani

London’s Mayor: UK Muslims worried about Israeli offensive into Rafah

nafiseh yazdani

UN’s Rapporteur calls for end to violence against Palestinian women

leila yazdani

Al-Forat: Details of special security plan for Ramadhan in Iraq

anvari

Qatar unveils 1,500 activities during Ramadhan

leila yazdani

Tunisia braces for worsening food shortage as Ramadhan approaches

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.