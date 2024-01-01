London’s Mayor: UK Muslims worried about Israeli offensive into Rafah

Shafaqna English- The UK’s Muslim community is worried about Israeli offensive into the city of Rafah, southern Gaza, one of the last refuges for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, the Mayor of London has said.

“An emergency ceasefire must be declared,” Sadiq Khan said late Thursday (07 Mar. 2024), telling how over 30,000 civilians, including women and children, have so far been killed by Israel during its five-month offensive.

Speaking to the press during the illumination of Coventry Street with lights for the Muslim holy Month of Ramadhan, Khan said: “I think the actions of the UK government have not been good enough. (Prime Minister) Rishi Sunak says he is a close ally of (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu. Where is the evidence of the influence over the close ally?”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com