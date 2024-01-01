English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUk

London’s Mayor: UK Muslims worried about Israeli offensive into Rafah

0

Shafaqna English- The UK’s Muslim community is worried about Israeli offensive into the city of Rafah, southern Gaza, one of the last refuges for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, the Mayor of London has said.

“An emergency ceasefire must be declared,” Sadiq Khan said late Thursday (07 Mar. 2024), telling how over 30,000 civilians, including women and children, have so far been killed by Israel during its five-month offensive.

Speaking to the press during the illumination of Coventry Street with lights for the Muslim holy Month of Ramadhan, Khan said: “I think the actions of the UK government have not been good enough. (Prime Minister) Rishi Sunak says he is a close ally of (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu. Where is the evidence of the influence over the close ally?”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

France 24: Gaza war robs Muslim world of Ramadhan joy

leila yazdani

UN’s Rapporteur calls for end to violence against Palestinian women

leila yazdani

WFP: Efforts to deliver food supplies to northern Gaza facing ‘further setbacks’

nafiseh yazdani

OIC’s Chief calls on all countries to fund UNRWA

leila yazdani

Palestinian FM: 80% of world’s hungriest people live in Gaza

leila yazdani

AA: Israel opens fire on Gazans waiting for aid trucks

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.