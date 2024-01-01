English
Iraq: Early Nowruz celebrations in Kurdistan Region ahead of Ramadhan [photos]

Shafaqna English-  Some Kurdish families in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) celebrated Nowruz today (08 Mar. 2024), about two weeks before its date, as it coincides with the holy Month of Ramadhan.

Dozens of families gathered in parks and public places wearing festive clothes, celebrating Nowruz about two weeks before its date.

Many of them confirmed that they decided to celebrate Nowruz today and in the following days until the beginning of Ramadhan, which is scheduled to start early next week.

They added that they decided to anticipate the celebration of Nowruz from now on and will not celebrate on the designated date, in compliance with the Islamic world’s observance of Ramadhan, which coincides with Nowruz.

