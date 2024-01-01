English
France reinforces security presence near Mosques during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- French Interior Minister instructed local prefects to increases security presence around Mosques during the  holy  Month of Ramadhan, according to a memo obtained by Agence France-Presse (AFP),

The memo emphasizes increased vigilance “at the arrival and departure times of worshipers during gatherings and services,” with a particular focus on “the most sensitive and emblematic places and buildings.”

Additionally, Darmanin called for special attention during the Night of Destiny, anticipated around April 5, and the Eid Al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadhan, expected to fall on April 9 or 10.

Source: Morocco World News

