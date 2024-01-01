English
Karbala: Distributing food to needy people during Ramadhan

World Hijab Day Organization

Shafaqna English- Distributing food baskets to needy people is a tradition during holy Month of Ramadhan in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

“This is the 20th year that our foundation has been working with benefactors and volunteers to prepare Ramadan baskets for fasting families,” said Hashim Al-Mutri, Head of a charity organization in Karbala.

“There are also hundreds of other organizations and well-off individuals who prepare food and Ramadhan baskets to help needy families during the holy month.”

“The Ramadhan baskets vary according to need and generosity,” said Al-Mutri. “Some baskets contain ten basic food items, while others contain 16 to 17 basic and secondary items.”

The tradition of distributing food baskets is not unique to Karbala. It is a common practice throughout the Muslim world. But in Karbala, it has taken on a special significance.

“Karbala is known for its social solidarity during Ramadhan,” said Um Ali, a city resident. “Even people with limited income contribute to preparing Ramadhan baskets, which reach most parts of the governorate, even those far from the center.”

Source: Shafaq News

