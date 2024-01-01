UN’s Rights Chief: Expanding Israeli settlements a ‘war crime’

Shafaqna English- Expanding Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories constitutes “a war crime”, the United Nations rights chief warned on Friday (08 Mar. 2024).

Volker Turk said there had been a drastic acceleration in Israel’s illegal settlement building in the occupied West Bank, at the same time as it wages a relentless war in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

The UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights said creating and expanding settlements amounted to the transfer by Israel of its own civilian population into occupied territories.

Source: Arab News