Palestinian fishermen try to keep fishing for a living despite Israeli attack + [Photos]

Shafaqna English- Some fishermen in the Gaza Strip are risking their lives to go out to sea, despite heavy Israeli land, sea and air attacks, in the hope of finding food for themselves and their children in the face of the current suffocating siege.

According to Shafaqna, quoting the Anatolia news agency, fishing is the source of livelihood for thousands of families in the Gaza Strip, but the current scope of fishing on the Gaza coast is limited to a radius of 9 to 14 kilometres by the Zionist occupation regime.

