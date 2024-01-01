English
Israeli police attack worshipers at Aqsa gate

Shafaqna English- Israeli police forces violently assaulted worshipers at the Asbat Gate, one of the main entrances to the Aqsa Mosque, while trying to perform Friday prayer at the holy site.
Eyewitnesses affirmed that the Israeli forces violently attacked the worshipers, arrested two of them, and prevented hundreds’ access to the site.
A group of young men resorted to performing the Friday prayer in the adjacent Ras al-Amoud neighborhood due to the severe Israeli restrictions.
Ahead of the Friday prayer, the Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.
Earlier Friday, thousands of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

