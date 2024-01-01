English
International Shia News Agency
[Video] “The Companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)”

0

Shafaqna English- Dr Sayed Moustafa Qazwini brings us an excellent introduction to the major doctrines of Shia Islam, including an explanation of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), infallibility, intercession, dissimulation, companions and wives of the Prophet (PBUH), and schools of Islamic thought.

In this episode, the issues of some of the companions of the Prophet (PBUH) are outlined based on an objective observation of historical context such as Hadiths & traditions. The outlined issues place those companions in a state of fallibility, where fallibility renders a leader unreliable to follow and obey.

“The Companions” | Episode 26 – Inquiries about Shia Islam

Part of a Series: Inquiries about Shia Islam by Moustafa Qazwini

