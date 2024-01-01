[Video] The Birth of the Moon | In-Depth study on moon sighting

Shafaqna English- Unravel the mysteries of the lunar cycle with AhlulBayt TV‘s latest documentary, which delves into the intricacies of the moon’s birth and the importance of lunar sighting.

This video takes you on an enlightening journey as we explore the celestial phenomena surrounding the creation of the moon and unravel the complexities of lunar sighting practices. Through meticulous research and expert analysis, this in-depth study offers viewers a comprehensive understanding of the moon’s role in different cultures and religious traditions.

