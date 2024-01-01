WHO issues guidelines for keeping better health during fasting

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization (WHO) issues guidelines to promote health and well-being during Ramadhan.

Balanced Diet

A key tenet of maintaining good health during Ramadan is ensuring a balanced and nutritious diet. Consuming meals rich in essential nutrients sustains the body’s vitality and energy levels throughout the fasting period. Additionally, adequate hydration post-fasting is paramount to replenish fluids lost during the day.

Limiting Salt Intake

In line with promoting overall health, it is advised to reduce salt intake during Ramadhan. Instead, incorporating a variety of herbs and spices into meals not only enhances flavour but also supports cardiovascular health and overall well-being.

Healthy Cooking Practices

Given the significance of dietary choices during Ramadhan, opting for healthier cooking methods such as steaming and baking is recommended. These techniques preserve the nutritional integrity of food while minimizing the consumption of fried and unhealthy fare.

Embracing Physical Activity

Despite the rigours of fasting, integrating regular exercise into one’s Ramadhan routine is essential for maintaining physical fitness and promoting overall health. Engaging in moderate physical activity aids in digestion, enhances metabolism, and fosters a sense of vitality and well-being.

Tobacco Abstinence

In alignment with promoting holistic health, refraining from tobacco consumption and vaping is strongly encouraged during Ramadhan. By prioritizing respiratory health and avoiding harmful habits, individuals can enhance their overall well-being and vitality during this sacred month.

Embracing Health and Wellness

As Muslims embark on the journey of Ramadan, prioritizing health and wellness ensures a fulfilling and enriching experience. By adhering to WHO guidelines and embracing practices that nurture the body, mind, and spirit, individuals can fully immerse themselves in the transformative power of this auspicious month. Through mindfulness, compassion, and self-care, Ramadhan becomes not only a time of spiritual renewal but also a beacon of holistic health and well-being for all.

Source: Only My Health