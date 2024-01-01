UNSC adopts resolution for immediate cease-fire in Sudan

English
Shafaqna English- The UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted a draft resolution Friday that calls for an immediate cease-fire in Sudan Ramadhan.

The resolution, presented by the UK, was voted on during a UNSC session and was approved with 14 votes of the 15-member Council and one abstention.

“We have no illusions as to the true intentions of Western countries,” said Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative for Political Affairs, Anna Evstigneeva.

Evstigneeva accused members of a “double standard” regarding Gaza, “where a massacre is taking place, where over five months more than 30,000 people have died.”

