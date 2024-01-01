ActionAid: Gaza has become one of most dangerous environments for women

Shafaqna English- As the world celebrates International Women’s Day today, hundreds of thousands of Palestinian women are still facing a deadly fate amid Israel’s continued war on Gaza.

Of the more than 30,000 people who have been killed so far, 9000 of them are women. Additionally, women make up 75 percent of the 72,156 individuals wounded, as reported by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

Those who have survived are grappling with displacement, a scarcity of essential goods, childcare responsibilities, and a lack of access to sexual and reproductive health services.

According to the international NGO ActionAid, Gaza has become one of the most dangerous environments for women and girls who are experiencing “unprecedented levels” of violence. More than three women and girls are reportedly killed every hour.

International Women’s Day is irrelevant if it doesn’t centre on women in Gaza

Since its inception in 1977, International Women’s Day (IWD) has become a global phenomenon. Held annually on 8 March, the day is aimed at celebrating the contributions of women throughout history, taking the opportunity to shed light on women’s experiences and achievements, whilst continuing to spotlight persistent gender disparities and wider social inequality.

Since October 2023, over 9,000 Palestinian women have been murdered in Gaza as part of Israel’s brutal and ongoing war of erasure. One million Palestinian women have been displaced, and many have seen their children die. Miscarriages have increased by 300 per cent over the last five months, and women are giving birth without access to proper medication or even hospital facilities. After four full months of bombing, Palestinian women in Gaza are facing forced starvation and famine as Israel blocks humanitarian aid at the borders.

The UN publicity is in overdrive, with its website boasting happy women making heart signs with their hands, with actions for the day seeking to help women and girls make informed decisions about their health and elevate women in sports, to name a few. Nowhere does it mention support for those experiencing conflict, nor does it even pay cursory attention to the genocide in Gaza. Given the timing of the day, taking place alongside one of the most catastrophic events to have affected the lives of women in conflict since the Second World War, the lack of reference to Palestine is particularly glaring.

Source: Middle East Monitor, Middle East eye