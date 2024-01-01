English
Kenya’s muslim community ready for Ramadhan

Shafaqna English-  Kenya’s Muslim community gathered at the local market or met for prayers at the main mosque in the capital Nairobi on the last Friday ahead of Ramadhan.

“I welcome Ramadhan, Inshallah Khair (Good, as God wills it). Allah has enabled us, praise be to God. We are happy as Muslims Inshallah. We pray to Allah to enable us to reach the next Ramadan, everything is okay, praise be to God” said Hassan Aden Mohamed a shopkeeper in Nairobi.
According to a census taken in Kenya in 2019, Kenya has a Christian majority with Islam being the second largest faith with 11% of the population.
Kenya’s Muslim population was introduced by Arab merchants who arrived on the Swahili Coast around the eighth century.

Source: Africanews

