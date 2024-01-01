Fox News: Daily affirmations for 20 seconds can improve mental wellbeing

Shafaqna Science- Affirmations, a type of positive self-talk, are encouraging statements or phrases designed to improve your mood. A study from the University of California Berkeley, published in the journal Behaviour Research and Therapy, found that saying positive affirmations every day is linked to improved mental well-being, Fox News reported.

The study involved 135 college students who spent 20 seconds each day for a month saying affirmations.

Author and psychology researcher Eli Susman, who co-authored the study, describes self-affirmation as essentially a practice of showing compassion to oneself when faced with situations that might trigger self-criticism.

Students were instructed to close their eyes and think about a recent mistake or failure, or something that had made them feel unworthy, unloved or inadequate. What sensations do you feel in your body when you think about this? ”

Send kindness and warmth to yourself by placing one hand on your stomach and the other on your chest with the energy of a hug, allowing yourself to embrace whatever arises in your body.

