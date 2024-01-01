Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: Ramadan campaigns of Qatar for millions of fasting people in 40 Arab and Islamic countries

SHAFAQNA- In preparation for the month of Ramadan, Qatar Charity, Qatar Red Crescent and the Qatari Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced their campaigns that are aimed at fasting people in 40 Arab and Islamic countries.

According to Shafaqna, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed wrote: “Qatar Charity has launched the “Influencers” campaign with a cost of more than 118 million dollars, which has targeted 4.2 million people in Qatar and 40 countries across the world; Also, the Red Crescent of this country will launch the campaign of “their aid is duty” which has targeted 281 thousand fasting people in 19 countries through collecting financial aids. The Qatari Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs will also provide 700,000 meals to 24,000 fasting people with the “Iftar of a fasting person” campaign.”

Qatar Charity will implement many projects in 40 countries through its field offices and local partners and will focus on Palestine, Syria, Somalia, Yemen and Bangladesh, including Rohingya refugees.

In Qatar, too, about 920,000 people will enjoy charity projects in the form of “house-to-house” plans that include distribution of meals for low-income families, and “mobile Iftar” that includes light meals for citizens who hear the call to prayer before arriving at homes.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com