Tabatabaei Champion of the Russian Chess Tournament

Shafaqna English- Mohammad Amin Tabatabaei from Iran took the top spot in the international chess tournament Aeroflot Open 2024 that took place at The Carlton Hotel in Moscow, Russia, Tasnim reported.

A grand total of 142 players from 12 different countries took part in the primary tournament, with 329 young players coming together for the Russian Youth Cup stage.

Tabatabaei emerged victorious in the event after triumphing over Andrey Esipenko in the final round.

The Iranian grandmaster, who initially faced defeat, managed to secure 7.5 points out of 9, triumphing in three consecutive games towards the end.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com