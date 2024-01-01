English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

Tabatabaei Champion of the Russian Chess Tournament

0

Shafaqna English- Mohammad Amin Tabatabaei from Iran took the top spot in the international chess tournament Aeroflot Open 2024 that took place at The Carlton Hotel in Moscow, Russia, Tasnim reported.

A grand total of 142 players from 12 different countries took part in the primary tournament, with 329 young players coming together for the Russian Youth Cup stage.

Tabatabaei emerged victorious in the event after triumphing over Andrey Esipenko in the final round.

The Iranian grandmaster, who initially faced defeat, managed to secure 7.5 points out of 9, triumphing in three consecutive games towards the end.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iranian Greco-Roman winner of the 2024 Vehbi Emre

rahman samadreza

Russia says Islamophobia flourishes in PACE

nasibeh yazdani

Iran’s Rostami won silver in Para Powerlifting World Cup 2024

rahman samadreza

Iran’s boxers in Italy for Paris Olympics qualifications

rahman samadreza

Al-Jazeera: China-Russia strengthen communication-coordination in Asia Pacific

leila yazdani

FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifier: Iran 86-53 India

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.