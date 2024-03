Shafaqna English- As Anadolu Ajansı’s report, Bayern Munich demolished Mainz 8-1 in a German Bundesliga game on Saturday with the help of Harry Kane’s hat-trick.

English star Kane, demonstrating outstanding skill, scored the opening goal in the 13th minute at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are currently in second place, trailing leaders Bayer Leverkusen by seven points with a total of 64 points from 24 matches.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com