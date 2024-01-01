Guardian: Verstappen takes dominant win in the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia

Shafaqna English- According to Guardian, Max Verstappen’s position at Red Bull Racing is uncertain due to the ongoing issues within the team. However, there is no doubt about his skills as a driver, as he demonstrated with a dominant performance to secure victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s strong presence amidst the team’s political maneuverings serves as a reminder of his significant influence within Red Bull. In the midst of power struggles, he remains a key bargaining chip with the potential to shape the team’s future.

Verstappen’s victory from pole position was impressive, showcasing his strong and consistent performance only two races into the season. He defeated his teammate, Sergio Pérez, by a whopping 13 seconds and left Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, the first non Red Bull competitor, trailing behind by a significant margin of 18 seconds.

Source: The Guardian

www.shafaqna.com