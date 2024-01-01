Iranian Greco-Roman winner of the 2024 Vehbi Emre

Shafaqna English- Iran’s Greco-Roman team emerged victorious in the 2024 Vehbi Emre wrestling tournament, claiming the title, reported by Mehr News.

Iranian wrestlers secured a total of medals, including four golds, five silvers, and three bronzes.

Pouya Dadmarz defeated Giorgi Tokhadze of Georgia with a score of 5-2 in the 55 kg final match.

Mohammad Hadi Saravi beat his fellow countryman Mehdi Bali by a score of 5-1 in the 97 kg final.

Saeed Esmaeili won the gold medal in the 67 kg category by defeating Mahmud Bakhshilloev from Uzbekistan 1-0 in the final match.

In the 77 kg final, Amin Kavianinejhad emerged a win over his fellow countryman Ali Oskoo with a score of 5-3, while Iran’s Amir Abdi secured the bronze medal by defeating Uzbekistan’s Dilshod Omongeldiyev with a score of 3-2.

Source: Mehr News

www.shafaqna.com