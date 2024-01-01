Pakistan: Zardari elected President for second time

Shafaqna English- Asif Ali Zardari Co-Chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party, has won a second term as Pakistan’s president, supported by the ruling coalition in a vote by parliament and regional assemblies.

Zardari secured 411 votes, while his opponent, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who is backed by the party of imprisoned ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, received 181 votes, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Saturday after tallying the votes by national MPs, provincial MPs and senators.

The widower of Pakistan’s assassinated first female leader, Benazir Bhutto, Zardari was voted into the largely ceremonial post by the PPP, which formed an alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) party after Pakistan’s February 8 elections that were marred with rigging claims.

Sources: AL Jazeera

