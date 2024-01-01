English
Pope: Türkiye offers proposal to kickstart peace process in Russian-Ukrainian war

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis said Saturday (09 Mar. 2024) that Türkiye has put forth a proposal to kickstart the peace process in Russian-Ukrainian war.

He emphasized the crucial need not to delay talks before the situation further deteriorates. “I believe that those who see the situation, think about their people, and have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate are stronger,” he told Italian media.

“Today, with the help of international powers, negotiation is possible. Negotiation is a courageous expression. When you are defeated, when you see things are not going well, you need to have the courage to negotiate. You hesitate, but how will this war end with how many deaths?

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

