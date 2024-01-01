Importance and Virtue of Fasting in Hadiths of Imams (AS) by the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

SHAFAQNA- In the second volume of “Tawdih Al-Masail Jami'”, The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Al-Sistani discusses the Hadiths of the Imams (AS) regarding the reward of fasting.

According to Shafaqna, the text is as follows: In the virtue and importance of fasting, numerous Hadiths from the Imams (AS) have been narrated, and some of them are mentioned below.

Zurarah narrates from Imam Baqir (AS) who said: “The religion of Islam is founded on five pillars: prayer, Zakat, Hajj, fasting, and loyalty to the Ahlul-Bayt (AS). The Messenger of Allah (SWT) said: ‘Fasting is a shield against the fire of Hell.'”[1]

It is narrated that the Prophet (PBUH) said: “The sleep of the fasting person, his worship, and his restraint have the reward of glorifying Allah (SWT).”[2]

It is narrated from Imam Baqir (AS) that the Prophet of Allah (SWT) said to Jabir ibn Abdullah: “O’ Jabir! This is the Month of Ramadan. Whoever fasts during its days, stands in prayer in its nights, keeps his stomach and his private parts away from what is unlawful, and restrains his tongue shall leave all his sins behind as he leaves this month.” Jabir said: “O’ Prophet of God! How beautiful are these words.” The Prophet (PBUH) said: “O’ Jabir! And how difficult are these conditions.”[3]

It is narrated from Imam Sadiq (AS) from his respected ancestors (AS) that the Messenger of Allah (SWT) said to his companions: “Do you want me to tell you what you can do that will cause Satan to go as far away from you as the East is from the West?” They said: “O’ Prophet of God! Yes.” He said: “Fasting blackens Satan’s face. Giving charity breaks his back, love for the sake of God and helping in doing good deeds roots him out, and repentance cuts off his aorta. There is an alms tax for everything, and the alms of the body is fasting.”[4]

It is narrated that the Prophet (PBUH) said: “Allah the Almighty has said: ‘Fasting is for me and I shall reward for it.'”[5]

It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) that the Messenger of Allah (SWT) said: “Whoever abstains from eating what he desires for the sake of fasting, Allah the Almighty will satisfy him with the food of Paradise and make him drink from the heavenly drinks.”[6]

It is also narrated that the Messenger of Allah (SWT) said: “…There is a gate in Paradise called Ar-Rayyān through which only those who fast will enter on the Day of Resurrection. No one else will enter through it. It will be called out: ‘Where are those who used to fast?’ So they will stand up and proceed towards it. When the last of them has entered, the gate will be closed, and no one else will enter through it” [7]

It is narrated in a Hadith that Imam Sadiq (AS) said: “For the fasting person, there are two sources of joy and pleasure: Joy and happiness at the time of breaking the fast (due to obeying the divine command). And Joy and happiness on the Day of Judgment (at the time of receiving the divine reward).”[8]

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com