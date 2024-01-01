MEE: Austrian state’s attacks on Muslims shows no sign of easing

Shafaqna English- Three years after Operation Luxor, with many Muslim lives ruined, Austria’s political leadership became lost in its hyper-anti-Muslim populism just to threaten Muslims’ civil rights, freezing assets and bank accounts of individuals and associations and thus destroying their livelihoods based on literally no evidence.

Indeed, both Macron and Kurz sang from the same hymn sheet, pretending to protect the large group of “peaceful Muslims” from the dangerous few, the organised ones, members of what the French and Austrian governments called “Islamist separatism” or “political Islam”.

In reality, this meant that public signs of Islam, political participation, and the fight against Islamophobia would be criminalised. Both the French and the Austrian governments cracked down heavily on what they called the “enablers of terrorism” and praised their own initiatives as successful measures in the fight against the said threat.

Sources: Middle East Eye

