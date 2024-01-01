English
UN voices concern over ‘provocation in holy sites in Jerusalem’

Shafaqna English- The UN on Monday (11 Mar. 2024) voiced concern over provocation in the holy sites in Jerusalem.

Asked about Israeli forces’ blockage on hundreds of Palestinians wanting to perform the first Tarawih (night) prayer of the Muslim holy Month of Ramadhan from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem, UN’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: “We’re always very concerned about any provocation in the holy sites in Jerusalem.” He recalled that there “is a status quo that needs to be observed and respected.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

