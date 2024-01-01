English
Saudi Arabia distributes dates in 93 countries

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia have been coordinating the distribution of dates in 93 countries while organizing Iftar banquets in 60 nations as part of King Salman’s gift program. The breakdown included six tonnes for South Africa, five each for Zambia and Mozambique, three for Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Angola, Botswana, and Namibia, and two for Eswatini

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Saudi’s Envoy Osama Al-Ahmadi, Bosnian Grand Mufti Husein Kavazovic, and other officials, attended ministry launch programs for the delivery of 10 tonnes of dates to more than 30,000 people during Ramadhan.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

