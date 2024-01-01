English
35000 Palestinian worshipers perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on 11 Mar. 2024

Shafaqna English- 35,000 of Palestinian worshippers performed tarawih prayers Monday at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions on access to Islam’s third holiest site.

According to a statement by the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem cited by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, nearly 35,000 Palestinians performed the prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The agency, however, quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Israeli forces prevented many young men from entering the mosque and beat at least one Palestinian near Bab Al-Zahra, one of the gates leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque, before detaining him.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

