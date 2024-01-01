FM: Qatar remains hopeful about ceasefire in Gaza

Shafaqna English-“We are not close to achieving a Gaza ceasefire deal, the situation is very complicated on the ground,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, said.
During a press conference in Doha, he said: “We are not seeing both sides converging on language that can resolve the current disagreement over the implementation of a deal.”
He expressed optimism despite the absence of a finalized captive and ceasefire agreement, stating that Doha remains hopeful. All sides were “continuing to work in the negotiations to reach a deal hopefully within the confines of Ramadhan,” Al-Ansari stressed.
Source: Al Mayadeen