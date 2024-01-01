English
FM: Qatar remains hopeful about ceasefire in Gaza

Shafaqna English-“We are not close to achieving a Gaza ceasefire deal, the situation is very complicated on the ground,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, said.

