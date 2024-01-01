USA: Muslim organizations urge Ramadhan boycott of public officials who are silent on Gaza ceasefire

Shafaqna English- Muslim leaders in New York urged their local Mosques this Ramadhan not to invite – or decline invitations from – any elected official who is silent on Gaza ceasefire.

In New York City, Majlis Ash-Shura – Islamic Leadership Council of New York released a statement saying that they found the silence of local and national political leaders to be “profoundly disappointing”.

“It is in this context that we assert a definitive stance: Our Mosques must be bastions of worship and communal comfort, untouched by the tumult of worldly affairs, particularly during these critical times of spiritual observance,” the statement read.

The umbrella organization added that it explicitly advises its member mosques and the wider community to “adopt a strict no-entry policy for politicians and political campaigning within our sacred spaces” during Ramadhan, Eid celebrations, and Friday prayers.

“The presence of politicians or political discourse in these spaces, we believe, would profoundly disturb our congregants, already distressed by global injustices, and infringe upon the sanctity of our worship and the dignity of our faith,” the statement said.

Source: Middle East Eye