Shafaqna English- Some images of Recitation of the Holy Quran in the Shrine of Imam Redha (AS)

Coinciding with the holy Month of Ramadhan, the ceremony of reciting a part of the Holy Quran is held every day after the morning congregational in the Portico of Imam Khomeini (RA) of the Razavi Holy Shrine.

